As the earlier reports have claimed, John Cena’s final match is now officially set for this December on a quarterly edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. As announced on social media by WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, it takes place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, headlining the Peacock show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

This Saturday Night’s Main Event will officially declare the curtain call for John Cena’s illustrious WWE career, concluding a year-long farewell tour. Starting on the debut WWE Raw episode on Netflix in January, it also included marquee appearances at WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam, and a global premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions.

As such, John Cena will be able to close out his legendary career in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC, called Washington, D.C., the perfect setting to bid adieu to the legend,

“Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy. We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital.”

Tickets for this final Saturday Night’s Main Event edition of 2025, containing John Cena’s retirement match, will go on sale Friday, October 17, at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster, with an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, October 15, at 10 AM ET. Premium passes are also available via WWE’s partner On Location, offering fans ringside seating, Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.

The last time really is now. @JohnCena’s final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C. on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this…you can’t see him. pic.twitter.com/ZKHNrpDZh6 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 30, 2025

The official poster for John Cena’s final match. December 13. One Last Time. pic.twitter.com/8ZiwQYSL1z — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 30, 2025

Additional events revealed around John Cena’s retirement match

In addition to the weekend show, WWE and Events DC will host several events around the farewell match, as given below:

– A live episode of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker at The Howard Theatre on December 12.

– The official WWE Superstore at Gallery Space DC, featuring exclusive John Cena “Final Match” merchandise.

– Community-driven initiatives celebrating Cena’s impact.

For the time being, John Cena is booked for his penultimate match in a WWE premium live event at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, next weekend, for one last bout against AJ Styles. His final PLE match comes at Survivor Series in November.