John Cena is scheduled to retire from in-ring competition this December, with five appearances remaining before he calls it a day. Officially bringing his storied wrestling career to a close, he currently only has five appearances left under his contract. Earlier this year, it was announced that he would make 36 appearances on his farewell tour, 31 of which had already taken place.

That being said, the remaining five appearances of John Cena are given below,

– October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

– November 10: WWE Raw (Boston, Massachusetts)

– November 17: WWE Raw (New York, New York)

– November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

– December 13: Retirement Match (Washington, DC)

Crown Jewel 2025: John Cena Officially Booked In Penultimate WWE PLE Match

Regarding the final match in this farewell tour, WrestleVotes has reported that WWE is preparing to officially reveal the much-anticipated details of John Cena’s retirement match within a couple of days. The official announcement on WWE’s part is possibly coming as early as Sunday, September 28. However, it’s unlikely that WWE will announce his final match opponent this early.

John Cena’s 2025 WWE Retirement Match Could Have Donald Trump In Attendance

John Cena is not facing Edge in his WWE retirement match

In an interesting scenario, John Cena’s long-time rival, Edge, AKA Adam Copeland from All Elite Wrestling, has entered the discussion of being featured in the former’s final match. This comes after what transpired on this week’s episode of Dynamite after Adam Copeland (Edge) told Christian Cage that he has to go take care of his family after FTR attacked Beth Copeland (Beth Phoenix).

Copeland further stated that Christian does have a family and that he doesn’t know if he’s going to come back to AEW. Some fans started speculating that Copeland is leaving AEW to return to WWE as Edge so that he can face John Cena before his retirement tour ends. While this makes an interesting scenario, the last-time-ever match is reportedly not happening. According to PWInsider, Copeland was written off AEW TV so that he could go film the final season of Percy Jackson.

Earlier this month, WrestleVotes reported that John Cena’s retirement match will take place on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. WWE will likely confirm the date and venue in their upcoming announcement.