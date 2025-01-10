WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania 41 will go through one possible final stop in the form of the Elimination Chamber 2025 which also marks WWE’s first premium live event for the year outside the United States. John Cena has officially been announced for the event, the last of his career in the gimmick-based PLE since he’d be on his retirement tour for the time being.

Before heading into Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena has declared himself as an entrant into the Royal Rumble 2025 match, and as such, he’s also being touted as one of the favorites to win the coveted match. In reality, his road to Wrestlemania 41 might go through a set of twisted turns, leading to one of the most memorable wins of his career and that’s not the Rumble win.

Reports suggest that Cena could be lined up for the Elimination Chamber 2025 victory to affirm a main event match at Wrestlemania 41. On the latest episode of the Dirty Sheets Backstage Informer podcast, Billi Bhatti broke down the evolving WrestleMania plans and revealed the franchise player is set to make a huge impact.

John Cena favorite to win WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Addressing all the rumors, Bhatti dismissed a potential encounter between Logan Paul and John Cena. As such, he’s also scrapped Cena’s potential Royal Rumble win and rather declared that the multi-time world champion’s Wrestlemania road will begin with the Elimination Chamber 2025 win,

“The last I heard, John Cena was very much penciled into Elimination Chamber, which would take him out of a program with Logan Paul. Unless, Logan Paul is going into WrestleMania as champion but I don’t think he is.”

As stated above, Elimination Chamber 2025 will be the final WWE premium live event stop before Wrestlemania 41. The date and location of the PLE have been confirmed in early November with Canada being the host after a gap of a year. The Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario will be the host venue on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Elimination Chamber marks the second consecutive year that the gimmick-based PLE will be emanating from an international location. For the time being, no matches or superstars have officially been added to the event except for John Cena.