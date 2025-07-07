After thriving on the WWE NXT scene for years, Jacy Jayne has finally found success on her own in her career. When many thought that she was just tag team material, WWE considered her to be the top champion in the women’s division, thus producing a shocker on the show a few weeks ago. With this outcome, the dynamic for the star and her best buddies has also admittedly changed.

In the main event of the May 28 episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) after interference from her Fatal Influence stablemates – Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx to win the NXT Women’s Championship. With this, Jayne has become the focal point for her faction, moving on from the original view that Fallon was the main attraction in the group.

As such, Jayne can realize that with great success there comes a target on her back, and she can feel that happening even with her own stablemates. Speaking on the Buster Open Radio podcast, she already shared some tension with her buddies in recent weeks.

Jacy Jayne reflects on her WWE NXT women’s title win

The top WWE NXT star was asked by the show’s host, Bully Ray, whether she felt things had changed a little bit between herself, Henley, and Nyx since she won the title from Stephanie Vaquer. Getting candid in the conversation, she noted how their roles have shifted in the group, and things weren’t the same as they used to be.

“I mean, I think the dynamic has definitely changed,” Jayne revealed the situation after her WWE NXT women’s title win. “I feel like, for a while, we were kind of focusing on Fallon, and I was playing the backseat role. And now, we’ve kind of switched positions, where I feel like ‘I’m now the leader, and you guys do what I want and do what I say until I fail us.'”

For the record, Jayne served as a backup alongside Gigi Dolin for the third-longest-reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, back in the days. Earlier this year, Jayne grabbed a similar role after Henley had unsuccessfully captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Bully further asked Jayne about how Fallon would probably think about this whole situation, and Jayne sounded honest with the following response, “I’m sure she’s jealous, because I would be jealous too.”

On the WWE NXT Vengeance Day show, Stephane Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to win the North American title. That being said, Jayne avenged Fallon after she dethroned Vaquer for the title before she was exported to Raw.