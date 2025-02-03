With limited skills available in the wrestling aspect, Maxxine Dupri proved herself to be an entertaining character on television in her stint as an American Alpha member. The trio featuring her, Otis, and Akira Tozawa thus got regular TV sessions on Monday Night Raw, mostly in comedic statures as babyface figures.

But that’s not the only way that Maxxine Dupri wants to appear on television. Entering the WWE as a manager, she has an aspiration to become a full-fledged wrestler, which would require a lot of effort. As such, the bombshells are willing to put in tons of work to be prepared if and when such an opportunity occurs inside the squared circle.

Appearing on the Lightweights podcast in a conversation, Maxxine Dupri was asked if fans can expect more of her in the ring which they didn’t get much in 2024. In reply, she shared high hopes about featuring more in action,

“I hope so. I’m training and making sure that when my opportunity strikes that I’m ready. I hope so. I feel like I have a lot to prove this year.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Maxxine Dupri constantly honing her wrestling skills in the WWE

Trained by The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri was constantly up to picking up new moves and honing her wrestling skills from the late 2023s. Speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, she also opened up about her nervousness about performing in front of a crowd. The nerves got her in the very first match and the same feeling remains, every Monday on Raw.

However, that fear never held her back from performing in the ring when WWE needed her for some in-ring activities. Heading into the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble, she wasn’t sure that she would be competing in the 30-star matchup. But further training with Chad Gable and Otis turned out to be beneficial as she could perform in her debut Rumble, after all.

Before that, WWE also gave her an opportunity to compete in her only championship match against Rhea Ripley where she expectedly came up short after showing some skill sets. Then on the November 4th episode of WWE Raw in 2024, she also competed in WWE Women’s World Title Number-One Contender’s Battle Royal to again experience a failure.