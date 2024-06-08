Cross-promotional matches make professional wrestling fans excited and it is something that Jordynne Grace has been a part of in recent times. Nobody expected her to make a surprise appearance on NXT and challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground on June 9. But this match has become a reality and let the fans buzz about it.

Overall that appearance on the May 28 episode of NXT marked Jordynne Grace’s second outing on WWE TV which marked the beginning of a working relationship with TNA. Thus, it could potentially lead to more WWE-TNA collaborations in the future. Since the Knockouts Champion is representing a company in a different territory, she feels under pressure.

Natalya Neidhart: Latest Update On WWE Re-Signing Veteran Female Talent

Recently, Jordynne Grace talked with Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Wrestling Podcast to discuss the excitement of these appearances on the big stage. There’s always a fear of not living up to the mark per the expectations which could possibly end the partnership. So, the reigning Knockouts Championship does have the feel of doing a responsible job.

“The biggest thing for me is that I know WWE and TNA are putting a lot of stock into me to do well. And I feel like if I do badly, this could be cataclysmic,” Jordynne Grace admitted.

“It could potentially end the partnership if I do so badly that they’re just like, ‘Well we’re never doing that again, we’re never taking a chance doing that again,’ so it’s a lot of pressure.”

“I Don’t Think Anyone Had That On Their Bingo Card,” Deonna Purrazzo On WWE-TNA Partnership

Jordynne Grace realized the basic thing about wrestling at Royal Rumble

Jordynne Grace further admitted that she feels the need to make a statement on NXT. There’s always pressure on putting up a great performance from a top-caliber star like her but at the end of the day, you need to realize that it’s a wrestling ring and you need to wrestle someone, something she learned during her WWE appearance as part of the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match,

“What I learned at the Rumble was, no matter where it is or who it’s in front of, it’s still a wrestling ring. And that’s what I’ve been doing for half my life.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE Universe was raucous during Jordynne Grace’s appearances on NXT TV and they are seemingly happy with the cross-promotional efforts that WWE is putting up. That being said, it will be interesting to see more WWE and TNA crossover to each other’s territory to offer us some exciting action and storylines in professional wrestling.