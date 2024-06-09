TNA’s top talent Jordynne Grace made her shocking appearance in the WWE on the May 28 edition of NXT and since then the professional wrestling world just can’t stop talking about it. Since then, she already experienced a successful in-ring debut during the June 4th edition of NXT and she is also set to challenge for a champion on tonight’s Battleground premium live event.

Irrespective of her win on the upcoming PLE, there’s been a buzz about WWE possibly trying to steal her from TNA by offering her a full-time contract and there could be a truth to it although it’s not happening, overnight. WWE is undoubtedly interested in securing the juggernaut but they will have to eventually wait for her current deal with TNA to get over.

Jordynne Grace Faces “A Lot Of Pressure” About Representing TNA On WWE Television

PWInsider veteran Mike Johnson discussed the matter during a Q&A session and suggested that WWE may not necessarily “steal” Jordynne Grace from TNA since this is just a collaborative effort between the two wrestling promotions to pass star powers on each other’s show. However, the Knockouts Champion joining WWE on a full-time basis could become a real possibility at the end of her contract.

Johnson also mentioned the possibility of WWE making an offer to buy out Jordynne Grace’s contract from TNA given if WWE shows some genuine interest in acquiring a particular talent from another company,

“I don’t think they’re going to steal her but I do believe that there may be a concerted effort between the two sides that likely will lead to Grace landing full-time in WWE at the end of her contract, if not sooner. It is entirely possible that WWE could make an offer to buy out her contract.”

Jordynne Grace is under contract with TNA until early 2025

For the time being, Jordynne Grace’s current contract with TNA Wrestling is reportedly set to expire in the first quarter of 2025, which does leave the opportunity for her to continue to work with both promotions or exclusively with TNA until the deal runs out. Following that, she could go into a full-on negotiation phase with the WWE if she’s equally interested in making a transition.

After appearing at this year’s Royal Rumble match for the female talents, Jordynne Grace achieved a victory over Stevie Turner during the June 4 NXT episode. The TNA Knockouts Champion will now challenge Roxanna Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s Battleground PLE in Las Vegas, Nevada.