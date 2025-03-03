Despite her initial presence on the NXT roster, Jordynne Grace didn’t necessarily need this brand to be a launching pad for her career in the WWE. Unlike the emerging talents who need to gather knowledge before making it to the mainstay scene, this wrestling talent already commands a high level of experience.

Being a multi-time former TNA Knockouts Champion who carried the load for the TNA/Impact wrestling promotion in the past several years, Jordynne Grace is rather being touted to be a talent that would be utilized as a future cornerstone figure of the WWE brand. Being one of the most dominant women in the industry, she passed the baton to Tessa Blanchard at Genesis 2025 in January in TNA en route to a new journey.

In a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jordynne Grace opened up about ending a seven-year journey with TNA Wrestling that used to be her home-turf. She always opted to re-sign with TNA ever since she joined the company after being unsure that other promotions would want to sign her.

Jordynne Grace Reportedly Struck WWE “Main Roster Deal” After Royal Rumble 2025 Appearance

Jordynne Grace wanted to take a chance by joining the WWE

But, then Jordynne Grace ended up having an incredible 2024, where she featured in the WWE Royal Rumble and then on WWE NXT, as a TNA Wrestler through the two brand’s working relationship. After finishing up another reign with the TNA Knockouts title, she took a chance on herself with the thought that this was the best time to enjoy a run in the WWE.

“I’ve been at TNA for a very long time, since 2018, and I’ve never let my contract expire before,” Jordynne Grace said. “But I feel like now I’m more confident. I had an amazing 2024 and I think it’s time. I’ve done so much in TNA. I’ve done pretty much all there is to do and I feel like if there was ever a time to move forward, it’ll be right now.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Jordynne Grace received a thunderous ovation upon entering the women’s Royal Rumble match at number 19. Although she appeared to be a surprise appearance, it was the worst-kept-secret with reports always claiming that she’d be showing up in the WWE, sooner or later upon finishing up with TNA wrestling in January.