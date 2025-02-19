Maintaining a cordial relationship with the WWE officials didn’t turn out much beneficial for McKenzie Mitchell as she was unexpectedly released from the roster in late 2023. This unexpected release came in light of WWE trimming down some names amid their merger with UFC under the TKO banner.

With her intentions remaining focused on a possible WWE return, McKenzie Mitchell has now been announced to be an official signing to the TNA Wrestling roster. As confirmed on the company’s social media page, last night, she has officially signed to a TNA contract to return to TV as an in-ring announcer.

This comes after the former WWE NXT backstage host and interviewer made an unannounced attendance during the TNA Genesis pay-per-view event on January 20. This return to TNA has come just over a year after she was unexpectedly released by WWE in December 2023 during corporate layoffs. Appearing in an interview with Sports Illustrated, McKenzie Mitchell commented on this sudden career shift.

Back at Genesis, she made it back to the TNA ring-announcing fray calling Joe Hendry’s TNA World Championship victory in what was a one-off appearance. However, McKenzie Mitchell now steps into the role permanently, replacing Jade Chung and she is calling this to be a learning experience with different skill sets required to flourish,

“My release came at a very unexpected time… but it helps you grow. It’s a different tone, a different conversation. I’m excited to make it my own.”

McKenzie Mitchell excited to reunite with her husband in professional space

McKenzie Mitchell also mentioned that her return eventually got aligned with TNA’s new working partnership with WWE NXT where her husband Vic Joseph works as an NXT commentator. This partnership allowed her to professionally get aligned with him,

“In a kind of weird way, we’re working together again. It’s really special.”

McKenzie Mitchell Wants To Make WWE NXT Return In Commentary Position

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed @mckenzienmitch as the company’s new ring announcer, as first reported by @SI_wrestling. Read more: https://t.co/S00Pdjocpw pic.twitter.com/WKFSMetE8C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 18, 2025

Before making it to the admitted full-circle moment in 2025, McKenzie Mitchell’s career spanned nearly a decade in professional wrestling broadcasting. Her initial TNA run lasted from 2016 to 2019 as a backstage interviewer & social media manager. She then jumped ship to WWE in August 2019 to function as an NXT correspondent, digital content host, and premium live event kickoff panelist until December 2023.