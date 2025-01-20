After four long years, Tessa Blanchard returned to in-ring competition in TNA Wrestling promotion for the Genesis 2025 pay-per-view edition. Targeting the top star of the Knockouts division, Jordynne Grace, she became successful in the outing, signaling the departure of the latter from the company for the time being.

At the TNA Genesis 2024 PPV show that went down from Dallas, Texas, Tessa Blanchard defeated Jordynne Grace in a singles encounter. As the former was making her way to the ring, formally for the first time since 2020 amid a chorus of boos, the commentators reminded everyone, “That’ll teach you to never say never.”

The bout expectedly turned out to be a physical one given Grace was out for retribution after weeks of attack by Tessa Blanchard. She survived a Buzzsaw by putting her foot into the ropes. A frustrated Tessa then removed the padding off the middle turnbuckle, which she originally tried to expose. She drove Grace into it and leaped off the ropes with a big Codebreaker for the match finish.

.@JordynneGrace turns things around with a BRUTAL Rolling DVD on the floor! Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/Wa8KHgbVYF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

Genesis crowd in Texas was raucous for Tessa Blanchard

During the bout, the crowd chanted “Fu*k You Tessa” and “she’s a racist.” There was also a “Let’s go Tessa” and “Tessa sucks” dueling chant addressing the past controversies of Tessa Blanchard but the crowd was loud enough for her which was a good sign.

This match at TNA Genesis marked the first in-ring outing of Tessa Blanchard in TNA Wrestling since the April 7, 2020 episode of TNA iMPACT! Back then, she was the reigning TNA World Champion and she parted ways with the promotion after getting stripped of the title. This occurred after reports claimed her not to be obliging with her duties.

Tessa Blanchard returned at TNA Final Resolution in December 2024 by attacking Grace which reportedly stirred the locker room in a negative manner. But the promotion had its own reasons for bringing her back as they needed a leading name in replacement of Jordynne Grace who’s possibly leaving to join the WWE.

Grace posted a video on social media where members of the TNA locker room gave her a standing ovation and also gave her a signed TNA Championship. In a follow-up, Fightful Select reported that most in the company expect Genesis to be her last date in the company. Fightful previously confirmed that her deal with TNA was up in January 2025 and she could be WWE-bound.