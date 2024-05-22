WWE utilized the usage of the forbidden door during this year’s Royal Rumble PLE by letting Jordynne Grace perform in the Women’s Rumble match. 2024 has been full of surprises in the world of professional wrestling and this one was no exception given a reigning champion of TNA Wrestling was seen competing in a WWE ring.

Staying true to the surprising aspect of the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, WWE did bring a number of surprising names for an appearance at the PLE. However, no one expected to have Jordynne Grace from TNA enter the Rumble which also turned out to be one of the best performances of the night.

It appears that the multi-time champion was informed about her appearance six days before the event and hence she had to prep for it on a very short notice. Then a couple of days before the show, Jordynne Grace entered the Performance Center for her rehearsals and left everyone shocked.

Many thought Jordynne Grace signed a contract with WWE

During a recent interview on Sports Illustrated, Jordynne Grace further revealed that she had an amazing appearance at the Performance Center with multiple familiar faces around her. Besides, it was noted that everyone thought to have signed a contract with the WWE which wasn’t the case,

“Everyone was completely shocked. I know probably 80 percent of the girls, and they thought I signed with WWE and kept congratulating me. Once I told them I wasn’t signed with WWE, they were even more shocked. It was a really cool experience. I’ve been with a lot of those girls on the independent scene and in TNA, so it was a really unique experience to be with them in WWE.”

Soon after entering the fray in the Royal Rumble, Jordynne Grace confronted Naomi, with whom she had a solid rivalry in TNA in the past few months. Despite the presence at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, she remained under contract with TNA, and it was a one-time appearance in the WWE for the time being.

However, it was also noted by the TNA star that it wasn’t the last we might see of hers in the WWE. She recently called out Natalya for a match and time will tell whether such a cross-brand match is possible in the future.

