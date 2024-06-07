Back on the May 28th episode, WWE NXT had a number of surprises to offer but none of those was bigger than Jordynne Grace appearing on the show and getting involved in a storyline. The world was taken by storm after her appearance as she was further booked for the upcoming NXT premium live event Battleground, this weekend. This appearance also started an active working relationship between WWE and TNA.

By the time Battleground is over, Jordynne Grace will have made three appearances for WWE in 2024 for which she’s reportedly getting an insane six-figure amount. She already achieved a victory over Stevie Turner during the June 4th NXT episode and participated in the women’s Royal Rumble earlier in January. Speculations are rife that she might face a WWE Superstar in an open challenge for her Knockouts Title, next week.

Many believed that Jordynne Grace might have signed a WWE contract due to these appearances which isn’t the case. A preview of her upcoming sit-down interview with former NXT interviewer and host McKenzie Mitchell is out where the top TNA star further discussed the current collaboration between WWE and TNA.

Jordynne Grace had previous contract discussions with the WWE

Jordynne Grace disclosed that there were moments when her contract was nearing its end and this led to discussions with WWE. However, she ultimately decided to remain with the IMPACT/TNA brand as uncertainties were there about how she would be treated in a new environment,

”I really truly think it’s been about timing. There’s been a few times when my contract has been coming up and I’ve talked to WWE and I kept staying at TNA because it’s where I was comfortable and I didn’t know how WWE was gonna treat me. So, it’s just kind of crazy to me that it wasn’t the time then but it’s the time now and now I get the best of both worlds. Everything works out exactly the way it’s supposed to.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

No one in the WWE locker room had a clue about Jordynne Grace making an appearance on NXT including her opponent Roxanne Perez. Most of her colleagues from TNA also had no clue about her stint in the WWE. Now that her appearance started a WWE–TNA working relationship, there are other names who are willing to be part of this journey.