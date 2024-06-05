Becky Lynch is a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling who inspired many to follow her path on their path to stardom. For the time being, she has headed to a hiatus from the WWE programming and if reports are any indications then it’s going to be a long one. There’s no confirmed update on whether she comes back to the WWE since her contract with the company is over.

However, reports suggested that when the time is right, Becky Lynch will make her comeback to the WWE programming given her good rapport with the company. Besides, her husband Seth Rollins has already signed a new deal with the WWE which is another hint that it’s only a matter of time before she also follows the path to signing a bigger deal.

Becky Lynch To Secure Historic WWE Contract Offer Amid Free Agency Status

Lyra Valkyria is one name from the Raw roster who had learned plenty from Becky Lynch since the two are billed from Ireland. Since coming to the main roster, Lyra had been an ally of The Man. Plus, the two also competed in the title match back in last year’s NXT programming.

Speaking on this week’s Raw, Lyra Valkyria was asked about Becky Lynch’s status and she sounded pretty confident about an eventual return,

“She’s disappointed, but I know Becky. Becky is at her best when people think they have her beat. She’ll take that loss and she’ll come back around and use it to make herself better. That’s how winning is done, real winning, something Liv Morgan knows nothing about.”

Becky Lynch headed to a hiatus after dropping Women’s World Title

On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Both matches involved Dominik Mysterio as he inadvertently ended up helping Morgan win and retain.

Once that match was over, Becky Lynch shared a photo of walking away from the WWE but the caption suggested that she should be back at one point. For the time being, Fightful reported that her contract with the WWE was over on June 1 while negotiations were on regarding the contract renewal.