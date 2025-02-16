Former AEW wrestler, Ricky Starks will be there on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to put his sign into a new contract in his new home. While there’s no update is there about WWE retaining his former “Ricky Starks” name from NXT, it’s been announced that we will get to see him present on WWE programming, this Tuesday night.

Starks made his presence felt on last night’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 and said that he would be signing his NXT contract, this Tuesday. For the second night, neither Starks nor the WWE identified him by his name which keeps the speculation ongoing about his current name getting changed if there are any trademark obligations.

This past week, Starks made his first appearance on WWE NXT, appearing in the crowd and stating that if NXT is the future of pro wrestling, they needed the hottest free agent. After months of being an absentee from AEW programming, he was reportedly released, this week and his WWE arrival came in no time.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025: New Women’s North American Champion Crowned

In more announcements for the upcoming weekly show, a new match to determine new women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer’s first opponent has been announced with Jaida Parker taking on Karmen Petrovic and Kelani Jordan in a triple threat.

Wrestlemania 41: WWE Moving Away From Rumored Triple Threat Featuring John Cena

Last night, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley (c) to win the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship in the first match of the NXT Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event. As expected, Vaquer had to overcome Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne, on her way to pinning Henley for the belt.

A tag team match to build up the fresh tag team of Sol Ruca and Zaria will continue as they take on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on WWE NXT. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo will also face Shawn Spears after Spears, Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance attacked Tony D’Angelo following the latter’s successful title defense against Ridge Holland.

WWE NXT February 18 episode match card

The February 18 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Ricky Starks’ NXT contract signing

– Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Shawn Spears

– NXT Women’s North American title number one contender’s match: Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

– Jordynne Grace to appear