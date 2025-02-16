As seen in the closing moments of the NXT Vengeance Day 2025 WWE premium live event, the women’s division of the NXT brand has essentially become the most stacked in all of the pro-wrestling circuit. With Giulia being the reigning champion, she’s now joined by the former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a potential challenger’s role.

In the main event of NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Giulia (c) defeated Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Bayley in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. In what marked the first title defense for Giulia, she went on to pin Perez upon hitting the Northern Lights Bomb on her to keep the top title in her possession as the first-ever WWE women’s Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, and Jade looked devastating.

Digesting the pin-fall loss at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 essentially set up the way for Perez for her main roster run. Once the match was over, the scenario also gave us a look at the future of the NXT brand. As Giulia celebrated in the ring, Stephanie Vaquer’s music hit. The new NXT Women’s North American Champion and the former tag team partner of Giulia came out to personally congratulate her.

NXT Vengeance Day 2025: Jordynne Grace confronts Giulia – Stephanie Vaquer

The audience gathered at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 cheered as the new cornerstone figures of NXT held the titles. The moment became even more surreal for the audience as Vaquer and Giulia then had the opportunity to meet the new top star of the NXT women’s division – Jordynne Grace as the former TNA Knockouts World Champion made her NXT debut as an official member of the roster.

A staredown among Giulia, Vaquer, and Grace called for the curtain call at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 amid “holy s*it” chants from the fans. Before heading to the back, Grace also uttered “See you on Tuesday” hinting at her attendance on the weekly episode of NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

Grace has already wrestled four matches under the NXT banner, last year but back then she still was a member of the TNA roster. She signed with WWE in January and then made her debut as a WWE star in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match in what appeared to be a one-off appearance on the main roster as her actual run has begun from NXT Vengeance Day 2025 onward.