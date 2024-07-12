Jordynne Grace’s appearance on WWE TV for three NXT tapings started a working relationship with the company with TNA. Going by the current updates, more crossover appearances will be reserved shortly. Plus, NXT Battleground wasn’t surely the last of TNA Knockouts World Champion on WWE programming.

For the time being, Jordynne Grace will be looking forward to one more opportunity to come back to WWE programming. Meanwhile, fans could soon be able to recreate this match in a WWE video game as has been doing motion capture for WWE 2K25, per the reports of Fightful Select. This upcoming game edition will be the eleventh one in the WWE 2K series partnership which should be released in early 2025.

Jordynne Grace previously worked for the WWE 2K game

This won’t be Jordynne Grace’s first time working on a WWE 2K game, although she had always been associated with TNA Wrestling. For WWE 2K23, she provided motion capture for Ivy Nile who has a 74 rating in the game just like Austin Aries voicing Jacob Cass in WWE ’12 despite being with TNA at the time.

It’s yet to be seen whether Jordynne Grace will once again be providing motion capture for a WWE Superstar, or if she will be presented as an official WWE 2K model of herself. Such an idea was unthinkable a couple of years ago WWE’s new era under the TKO brand changed everything. With more crossovers between NXT and TNA expected more surprises should be coming.

As seen in the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event, Jordynne featured in one of the main events of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She challenged WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez which marked the first TNA-contracted talent to compete for a WWE Championship. Ultimately, the title never changed hands as Perez got to pick up a clean pinfall win.

This came after a distraction by Tatum Paxley who appeared at ringside and attempted to steal the TNA Knockouts Championship, thinking that it was the NXT Women’s Championship. She was interrupted by TNA’s Ash by Elegance (whom the commentator Vic Joseph almost called Dana Brooke, her former WWE name). Jordynne Grace was focused on these two as Perez delivered her Pop Rox finisher for the win.