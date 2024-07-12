To the shock of the WWE Universe, Kayla Braxton announced last month about her departure from the company. Being a regular face on WWE Smackdown programming as well as the PLE kick-off panels, a major portion of her fanbase could barely believe the news. The assumption was that she could have received a better offer from All Elite Wrestling which wasn’t true.

Reports of her possible move to AEW were further disputed by Kayla Braxton herself on social media as she confirmed that she’d be exiting WWE to pursue some non-wrestling opportunities on the West Coast of the United States. The former TV personality having the real name Kayla Becker, has now revealed one of those opportunities to be her first ever film.

Kayla Braxton Reportedly Declined A New Contract Offered By WWE

Taking to her X handle, Kayla Braxton noted that she’s done filming her first movie project and she also can’t wait for the audience to see it. One of the most major aspects of featuring in the project was her part in the film with one of the actors that she admired throughout her life,

“Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years! One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them! What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it!”

Ex WWE Star Steph De Lander Urged To Send “Naked And Without Makeup” Photo To Promotion

A brief look back at Kayla Braxton’s WWE career

Kayla Braxton first joined the WWE team as a ring announcer for the NXT brand in October 2016. Due to her chirpy and captivating attitude, she was soon imported to the main roster for hosting and backstage interviewing purposes throughout WWE programs such as Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, and various premium live events.

In 2019, Kayla Braxton notably began hosting The Bump on YouTube alongside the likes of Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla which further contributed to her popularity within the WWE Universe. Last year, she stepped down from the show as Megan Morant has since taken the lead hosting duties on The Bump.

This move admittedly was to reduce the burden of WWE duties as her contract was coming to an end. Kayla Braxton then made her final WWE appearance on the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown which went down from “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden.