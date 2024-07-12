Steph De Lander has witnessed a significant rise in her stock around the indie wrestling scene since she departed from the WWE NXT scene. Showcasing her talent and dedication, she was further helped by another ex-WWE veteran Matt Cordona to improve her craft in the game which caught the attention of the professional wrestling scene.

Since leaving the WWE, Steph De Lander has competed in various promotions, including TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Game Changer Wrestling, often alongside Cardona. Fans have particularly enjoyed her performances in TNA Wrestling in recent times while she’s also taking booking from the independent scene with the ultimate goal being a return to the WWE.

WWE’s Liv Morgan Missed Daddy Dominik Mysterio At Recent Netflix Event

Most recently, Steph De Lander took to her X handle to issue a warning to her co-workers about a dubious wrestling promotion named Marco Polo Wrestling. As revealed in the post, the company sent her an email and urged her to send explicit photos which was a part of their hiring process just because they declared themselves to be an adultery promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo On Ex-WWE Star Having “Such A Strong Presence” In AEW Women’s Division

Steph De Lander exposed a doubtful wrestling promotion

“We have already seen your work online, so there’s not much to ask about that. However, we would like to know more about your impressions of our promotion. To get to know you better, we require three photos (one from the front, one from the side, and one from the back, all full body) of you naked and without makeup, as we are adult-themed,” the email excerpt from the promotion shared by Steph De Lander included.

“We are hiring only for a great team of makeup artists, and we would like your measurements as well for personalized swimsuits and lingerie. We would also appreciate it if you could suggest other names of individuals who could work for us.”

This exploitative request highlighted the darker side of the industry as Steph De Lander decided to publicly expose this behavior in a move to protect her fellow wrestlers from being in a harassing situation. The IWC also stood behind the indie talent for taking such a brave step just like her on-screen character.

Despite having enough charms to get people attracted, Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta to the NXT Universe, had a failed career in the WWE. After getting released from the contract, she was out to make a name for herself in the independent scene. Thankfully for her, she got the ‘indie God’ Cordona by her side to experience a successful stint.