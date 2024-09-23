Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has become a recent topic of discussion in professional wrestling despite no active involvement in the business. As claimed by another former WWE colleague of hers, she possibly had some untold story to tell about the relationship that she shared behind the curtain with none other than Triple H.

Controversial pro-wrestler Ryback has now claimed that “something went down” between Triple H and the ex-WWE Divas locker room member Kaitlyn. While speaking on the Ryback Show, he claimed that sources told him that some sort of agreement was made between the two parties before she departed from WWE a decade ago. An NDA could be there per Ryback’s below comments that are preventing the alleged story from coming out in public,

“There is a story there. There’s probably an NDA there. Kaitlyn’s responsibility to f***ing tell that story not mine. But I have it on close accord from people that came and told me with things that were directly involved with her that something went down between her and Hunter. And I’m not gonna be, use your f***ing brains though people with everything.”

It was further mentioned how Kaitlyn left the WWE at a point when she just started to pick up some momentum in her career after winning the Divas Championship. The former Intercontinental Champion assumed that with an NDA in place, nobody’s going to spill the beans on this situation. However, he didn’t want to dig down deep into people’s personal business,

“Hey, people cheat on their spouses. I’m not, whatever people f***ing do in their lives is their business, right? But if you have a f***ing company and you’re abusing power and NDAs are involved and you’re f***ing affecting people’s livelihoods and careers, f*** you with this.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Kaitlyn retired from the WWE in 2014 after only championship run

Kaitlyn was the winner of the all-female season winner of WWE NXT’s original format, all the way back in 2012. With the runner-up, AJ Lee, she was supposed to be a name who could be a long-standing figure in the WWE but that wasn’t supposed to be. Personal reasons and outside business ventures were the reason why she left the company, earlier than expected.

In her time on the main roster after the initial NXT run, Kaitlyn emerged as one of the top female superstars as she held the WWE Divas Championship for 153 days in 2013. Soon after the run was over, she retired from wrestling in 2014. Since then she made a couple of appearances in WWE in 2018 and 2019, including the Mae Young Classic tournament with no intention of a permanent comeback.