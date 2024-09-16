Lyra Valkyria is touted to be a future star power of the WWE female roster who now belongs to the Raw brand. For the time being, she’s celebrating a major milestone in her personal life. While being in search of her footing on WWE’s main roster, she’s now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, fellow pro wrestler LJ Cleary.

As shared through a post on Instagram, Cleary proposed Lyra Valkyria and got a positive response. The couple has been together for 10 years. The shared lines by her go as follows,

“Yes. 10 years together celebrated by getting engaged to the person I will be spending the rest of my life with, and she is the love of mine.”

In his heartfelt post, Cleary expressed his joy and excitement to receive the opportunity to spend the rest of his life with Lyra Valkyria, whom he also referred to as the love of his life. It also appeared that September 13 was the date that she proposed to the WWE Superstar which probably also marked the 10-year togetherness of the duo who was in New York at the time of their engagement.

Lyra Valkyria joined WWE main roster following Wrestlemania XL

Lyra Valkyria began her wrestling career in 2015 and proceeded to join the WWE in 2020. The UK-born wrestler has since competed in NXT UK and NXT who also went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She was called up to the Raw brand, earlier this year, and since then her biggest accolade is to reach the Queen of the Ring tournament.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Lyra Valkyria credited her fellow countrywoman, Becky Lynch being a major influence in deciding to pursue professional wrestling as her career. She shared how watching Lynch’s early performances, including the infamous Irish dancing debut, made her realize that someone from Ireland could become a superstar in pro wrestling.

“She’s been massively influential to me. She was the reason I started. Just seeing her doing her Irish dancing that she’s now very vocally very ashamed of! Honestly, seeing her do that made me realize: ‘Irish person, oh my God, how did she get there?”