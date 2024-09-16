Nikki Bella was reportedly in search of a divorce lawyer in her next move after the domestic battery incident that also involved her husband Artem Chigvintsev. Since then, an official divorce filing in the California court has been done by the former WWE Superstar who’s also been in a shocking state of mind.

Neither Nikki Bella nor Artem has publicly spoken about the incident since it’s something that’s under court jurisdiction. But an update has been provided from the other half of WWE’s Bella Twins via Entertainment Tonight which asserted that Brie Bella is “very worried about her sister and Matteo”. The younger Bella then emphasized that “any sort of violence does not fly.”

Nikki Bella has also reportedly been very “scared and rattled” by the alleged attack. The source also reported that Brie is the one to have encouraged her sister to file for divorce.

WWE’s Nikki Bella’s Divorce Filing Reveals Intrigue Marriage Details With Artem Chigvintsev

TMZ has also given updates that the elder Bella has retained divorce attorney Evan Craig Itzkowitz for the court proceedings. This comes after the outlet has already reported on September 3 that the former professional wrestling was looking for a lawyer since the incident, to file for divorce.

A brief look at Nikki Bella – Artem Chigvintsev incident

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic violence in Yountville, California also known as Napa Valley came as a shocker, two weeks ago. According to the initial report released through TMZ, Chigvintsev was arrested, and thereafter booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic battery charge and the “victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality.”

Further reports also affirmed how Nikki Bella is seeking legal and physical custody of her son, Matteo, in her divorce. In the divorce documents, she cites irreconcilable differences and marks August 29, the day of Artem’s arrest for felony domestic violence, as their date of separation. Neither she nor Artem should receive spousal support as requested by the court and she is open to Artem having visitation rights with their 4-year-old son.

It should also be noted that Nikki Bella and Artem didn’t legally marry until 5 months after their wedding. In the divorce petition filed by her, it was listed that their official marriage date fell on January 19, 2023, despite having their wedding ceremony in Paris in August 2022.