Working for more than eight years in the WWE, Kayla Braxton used to be a trusted shoulder in the company when it came to show hosting and interview departments. Due to her activeness on social media, she is also one of the most beloved personalities around the circuit. She is the same bubbly character in real life just as we used to see her on live TV something that WWE fans would be missing.

As previously confirmed by Kayla Braxton on social media, she was leaving the WWE now that her contract with the company is over. In a verbal agreement, she worked the June 28 episode of Friday Night Smackdown in New York City from the Madison Square Garden which turned out to be her farewell night in the company.

Kayla Braxton Wraps Up WWE Career With Heartfelt Post After June 28 Smackdown

Many assumed that the next destination for Kayla Braxton could be All Elite Wrestling following the footsteps of her predecessor, Renee Young AKA Renee Paquette which won’t be the case. Debunking all the rumors on the internet the former host of WWE’s The Bump clarified through her X handle that she’s not leaving a wrestling brand just to jump ship to another brand,

“The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u. But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!”

Kayla Braxton became the face of the WWE hosting team in recent years

Kayla Braxton was signed with WWE in 2016 and started as a ring announcer in NXT. She was soon exported onto the main roster, working as a backstage interviewer, talk show host, and pre-show panelist. Ever since Renee Young was sent to the commentary desk and then out of the company, the TV personality with the real name Kayla Becker had become the lead backstage interviewer for the WWE brand.

Hosting WWE’s The Bump, each week on YouTube further contributed to her growing popularity. However, she stepped down from the role for the past few months. Plus, WWE Universe will also remember her for the humorous interactions with Paul Heyman during the rise of The Bloodline as well as Roman Reigns.