Kayla Braxton used to be a regular face on WWE Smackdown over the past several years before she opted to quit her role in the company. After her deal with the WWE was over, she didn’t essentially want to re-sign and extend which left the fans in shock. Stuck in a similar position in the WWE for a year, she wanted to explore different opportunities and hence the departure had to occur.

Being on Smackdown TV regularly during Roman Reigns’ prime time as The Head of the Table, Kayla Braxton shared a love-hate relationship with his special counsel Paul Heyman that we often saw in the past. Now, it’s been admitted that WWE intentionally wanted to keep this storyline as her thing.

Speaking in a conversation with The Ring Generals, Kayla Braxton pointed out one interesting thing and that’s how WWE only used her to interview The Bloodline members during the faction’s peak time under the leadership of Roman Reigns which also essentially kept the Heyman storyline ongoing with her,

“Besides the Paul Heyman stuff, not really. After that if you notice, I was the only interviewer who really was ever in a Bloodline involved interview unless it was on Raw and I wasn’t there. They really just aimed to keep that my thing.”

Kayla Braxton wanted a Wrestlemania angle with Zelina Vega

Also, throughout her tenure with the WWE, Kayla Braxton would always have tension-filled interview sessions with Zelina Vega on television which led many to think that they were on bad terms. But being good friends, they kept on playing pranks on one another. A Wrestlemania angle was also pitched featuring the two but it never materialized.

“Zelina and I have a long feud on the internet, people actually think we hate each other. We’ll even do things, we’ll go up to new people in the locker room and just start this really annoying cat fight to see how uncomfortable we can make someone,” added Kayla Braxton. “I did pitch something with me and Zelina late last year around WrestleMania, but yeah of course it didn’t happen.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Kayla Braxton was signed with WWE in 2016 and started as a ring announcer in NXT. She was soon exported onto the main roster, working as a backstage interviewer, talk show host, and pre-show panelist. Ever since Renee Young was sent to the commentary desk and then out of the company, the TV personality with the real name Kayla Becker had become the lead backstage interviewer for the WWE brand.