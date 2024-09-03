Soon after making her debut on the AEW roster, Mercedes Mone went on to become one of the top female talents of the company. In her first PPV match with All Elite Wrestling, she went on to become a champion. In the second PPV match, she became a dual champion which only indicated how much the company relied on her as a star power.

The veteran status of Mercedes Mone was picked up in her WWE career, only when she effectively became one of the four horsewomen of the company to kick off the women’s evolution alongside the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. During the run, she also ended up main-eventing Wrestlemania which essentially fulfilled one of her dreams.

In what appeared to be WWE’s first event in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Mercedes Mone and Bianca Belair became the first two women to have competed in a singles match in the main event of WWE’s Wrestlemania from the female roster. Competing in this match also marked the first time that two black women headlined the show at the same time.

Mercedes Mone had a bigger-than-wrestling moment at Wrestlemania 37

Remembering that moment from WWE’s biggest event of the year, Mercedes Mone recalled how this appeared to be an emotional moment for herself as a performer. Speaking in an interview with WTOP, the former Sasha Banks revealed that she wanted to have that moment since childhood and that it was bigger than just wrestling.

“It was so emotional,” Mercedes Mone recalled. “That was one of my biggest dreams since I was 10 years old, but it was so big I didn’t think it was possible, then here I was at WrestleMania 37 in the middle of the ring looking at Bianca like, ‘Wow, we are doing this, this is so much bigger than us, bigger than wrestling.’ That moment was so special. The way she looked at me, I was like, ‘Girl, you better stop before I start bawling and we slip in the ring from our tears.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since that match that Mercedes Mone had performed in by the name of Sasha Banks, WWE hasn’t hosted another women’s Wrestlemania main event. Before this match, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair boast the original headliner of the Show of Shows for the first time in 2019 in a triple threat encounter.