“There’s Not Really Talking About Beforehand,” Kayla Braxton On WWE Gig With Paul Heyman

WWE has changed a lot in the past few years which gives more screen time and presence to showcase host personalities like Kayla Braxton. She’s not focused on being just an interviewer but her off-screen personality was also showcased in recent times with the interviewing sessions that she particularly had with Paul Heyman who is often called one of the greatest managers in the history of professional wrestling.

It’s Heyman who gave a unique identity to Kayla Braxton as she was able to make a mark among other broadcasting talents. However, acting was not something that came naturally to her when she joined the company in 2016. She has had to work hard to fill in the shoes of her predecessor Renee Young.

Then The Bloodline storyline kicked off on Smackdown TV and Kayla Braxton experienced the scene, first-hand as she was treated as a blue brand-exclusive talent. Tons of on-screen interactions with Paul Heyman on SmackDown and other shows were thereby filmed which became popular among the fans.

Paul Heyman focused on bringing out Kayla Braxton’s on-screen talents

While speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight, Kayla Braxton talked about her relationship with Paul Heyman and how the veteran helped her out in these segments. She revealed how the gig of always scaring Heyman during an interview session started and got entertained further.

“Paul Heyman. I give a lot of credit to Paul. I had so much fun doing all that back and forth with him with the Bloodline. Paul and I were doing Talking Smack together and we didn’t really know each other at the time,” Kayla Braxton continued.

“We didn’t really interact a lot and getting to know him on that panel and getting to go back and forth and realizing we’re both kind of spitfires helped immensely. Then he got me on camera to do those bits with him on SmackDown with the Bloodline. Now I am the sassy backstage interviewer.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

The host further asked Kayla Braxton how those segments actually happened to be and the WWE interviewer had no idea. According to her, Heyman wanted to help her and a lot of other talents by finding out the bright side in them and that’s how the focus got onto her. It was also noted by The Bump’s host that she was never intimated by the presence of Heyman around her.