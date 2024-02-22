Raquel Rodriguez Gives Update On Medical Condition Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Raquel Rodriguez has been touted to be a future star power of the WWE Women’s Division upon arriving on the main roster from NXT. She has been a mainstay of the women’s locker room for a long time, and fans have certainly warmed up to see her unraveling her wings as a top babyface star of the roster. She has been absent from WWE television for a while before coming back, this week on Raw.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has not been active in the ring since the WWE live event on December 3. Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury during the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown due to a backstage assault. Later that night, Ronda Rousey and Baszler reaggravated that injury which was a kayfabe one. WWE further announced that she was dealing with a broken arm and dislocated elbow during that attack.

In reality, Raquel Rodriguez has long been dealing with MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome). American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines MCAS as a condition where the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea.

Raquel Rodriguez still on the road to recovery from her syndrome

Raquel Rodriguez took to her Instagram and revealed to the world how this diagnosis related to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome has affected her career and that was the reason that she didn’t want to appear on WWE television. In the latest, she posted another video that the full journey to recovery is yet to be made by her,

“The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while till I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!”

On this week’s episode of Raw, active names from Raw and Smackdown like Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Michin’, and Alba Fyre, and more participated in this over-the-top-rope melee. This match also saw the return of the dominant Raquel Rodriguez who eventually picked up the win and now she’s heading to the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 bout set for this weekend.