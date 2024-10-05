Kelly Kelly will essentially be a WWE-lifer given her only wrestling stint started and ended in this company back in the days when the Divas era was in full force. Given her hotness and oomph quotient, she fits into the-then WWE, perfectly but that’s not her only identity. Moving on from only showcasing the Divas quotient, she also emerged to be a Divas Champion.

During her heyday with the WWE, Kelly Kelly could have organically been presented to the fans as a full-fledged babyface who never had the opportunity to turn into a heel. It was Vince McMahon who always controlled her character and the ex-WWE talent has no regrets about her time in the company.

In recent times, a lot of negativity has arisen regarding Vince McMahon in light of the Janel Grant lawsuit which ultimately forced him to step down from his boss position at the company. Regardless of what others have to offer regarding the ex-WWE Chairman, Kelly Kelly only recalled sweet memories with him.

Appearing in a recent episode of Insight with Chris Vin Vliet, Kelly Kelly talked about a few things including her bygone career in the WWE and Vince McMahon alongside the desire to come out of retirement. Speaking about McMahon, she recalled only going to him with the one request of becoming the WWE Divas Champion which was granted.

“I always looked at him like he was my boss. I only went to him one time and that was when I wanted to become Divas Champion. I only saw him during rehearsal… just so professional, like, just an amazing boss, literally. I have nothing but amazing things,” Kelly Kelly stated.

Kelly Kelly needed a desperate break from her WWE schedule

The topic of the former WWE Divas Champion retiring at the tender age of 25 was also touched down upon as she mentioned that she needed a break from the grueling WWE schedule. The company granted her the same after keeping the door open for a comeback.

“I was ready to take a break. I think my neck had been hurting,” Kelly Kelly continued. “They were like, ‘Totally take some time.’ I took a few months… I just remember having this conversation with Hunter. He’s like, ‘Look, the door’s always open.’”

As a mother of twin babies, Kelly Kelly has often expressed her desire to make a return to WWE in-ring competition including her appearance in this interview. It was noted by her that she wants her babies to see her perform inside the squared circle and she can’t wait to get back into the ring for some more minutes to “kick some butt.”