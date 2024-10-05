Conflicting situations continue to escalate between former WWE star Nikki Bella and estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev. Yesterday, news broke about the former wrestler gaiing a restraining order against Chigvintsev. Not the former “Dancing With The Stars” dancer has also gained a restraining order against her as well that was filed Thursday in Napa Valley, California.

Reports from sources like People and The New York Post affirm that Artem Chigvintsev has filed for an order of protection against his estranged wife, Nikki Bella. This development comes after the latter filed for divorce in the wake of Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic battery incident on August 29. However, the Napa County District Attorney’s office later declined to prosecute him.

In an update to the situation, Chigvintsev’s attorney provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. As claimed in the below statement, Artem might not have been arrested on that night if she had revealed the truth,

“While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, ‘Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.’ That day, someone was going to be arrested, and it wouldn’t have been Mr. Chigvintsev if Ms. Garcia Colace had told the truth.”

Nikki Bella allegedly was the primary aggressor in domestic violence

Chigvintsev denied tackling Nikki Bella which was mentioned for securing the restraining order and claims that he was unaware of the allegations until two weeks later. His attorney further emphasized that men can also be victims of domestic violence, especially in this case where he wasn’t proven to be the “primary aggressor.”

In the court filing, Artem alleged that Nikki Bella verbally berated him and later threw their son’s shoes at him in the presence of their son. He also claimed his priority was protecting their son from her volatile behavior. The filing also includes photos of injuries allegedly caused by the ex-WWE Superstar as he insisted that she was the aggressor. The case will have one further hearing on October 21.

Earlier, Nikki Bella filed for divorce on September 11th and she also asked for solo custody of the couple’s four-year-old son which Artem has already opposed.