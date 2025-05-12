Amid the ongoing partnership with the WWE, TNA will be presenting one of the former Divas of the brand, Kelly Kelly, in an event set for later this month. Per the reports, TNA is capitalizing on the ongoing friction between the United States and Canada by starting a Border Brawl scenario where the now-WWE Legend will be a part of.

In the latest, TNA announced Border Brawl, a new live wrestling event co-promoted by Zone·ify that will stream live and for free on May 25 from the Canada / USA border in Niagara Falls, Canada on Zone·ify.

The lineup of the show features notable names like Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau, Barbie Blank AKA “Kelly Kelly,” UFC’s Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. “Many others,” including the TNA active roster members will be added to the lineup with the official announcement to follow.

WWE’s Kelly Kelly to make debut appearance for TNA Wrestling

TNA’s Border Brawl is getting quite the attention from the WWE Universe upon the inclusion of Kelly Kelly, and it will take place at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre beginning at 5 PM EST. Situated on the Canadian side of the border, the venue will also host a meet-and-greet at the conclusion of the event. It’s being described as a “no-disqualification, international slobberknocker inside the squared circle” with tickets being available through Zone·ify’s website starting this week.

Border Brawl marks the TNA debut for Kelly Kelly, who spent six years with WWE as a full-time competitor before calling it a day in 2012 at the tender age of just 2025. Rampage Jackson has previously appeared for TNA, as she used to be a member of the Main Event Mafia stable in 2013. As for Beefcake, it will be his debut appearance, as well.

Away from active ring competition in the circuit for over a decade, it’s still unclear what role Kelly Kelly would play at the TNA show. For the record, she did perform as a wrestler on one-off special occasions like the Royal Rumble. As such, she sounded thankful for WWE calling her back for such appearances, as she has the impression of making a mark in the company with her abilities.