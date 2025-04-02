Being one of the very few WWE-lifers, Kelly Kelly made various WWE comebacks since her original in-ring stint came to an end more than a decade ago. With her loyalty still very much lying with the-then Vince McMahon and now-TKO-owned company, she only hopes to receive the biggest accolade, down the road, while making further comebacks.

Kelly Kelly, the arguably most beautiful WWE Diva to have ever competed inside the squared circle, has recently appeared on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, and shed lights on different aspects of her wrestling career including potential comebacks in the WWE. She’s admittedly open to such invitations given her kids always want to see her wrestle.

Furthermore, Kelly Kelly also discussed a variety of topics, including winning the WWE Divas Championship, whether she watches the WWE product today, and whether she wants to feature in more competition. Not only was the answer affirmative but she also holds the pledge of entering the WWE Hall of Fame, the most prestigious award that one pro-wrestler can dream of,

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day. I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble. Who knows. I would definitely come back for that.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Kelly Kelly made frequent returns to WWE programming over the years

Debuting in 2006 as part of the ECW brand, Kelly Kelly used to be a heartthrob for male WWE fans for a long time due to her exhibitionist persona, who later went on to become a Divas Champion. Also known for being a model and actress, professional wrestling will always be close to her heart, especially now that she wants her kids to see some in-ring tricks, live, in front of the fans.

Since her retirement announcement in 2012, Kelly Kelly made intermittent appearances for WWE. Notably, she has participated in three women’s Royal Rumble matches, with the most recent one being in 2022. Additionally, she also competed in a Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view in 2018. Also, at the Raw Reunion episode in 2019, she became the first-ever female 24/7 championship winner.