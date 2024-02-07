Ex WWE Stars Lacey Evans And Mandy Rose Start Collaboration In Spreading Content

Lacey Evans is among the former WWE superstars who have found immense success since leaving the company. Ever since she left the Stamford-based promotion, she has had the opportunity to venture of his own, on her self-terms. Just taking the route of Mandy Rose, the blonde head Diva entered the content-oriented business to make some profits.

While they were under contract with the WWE at the same time, Lacey Evans never had the opportunity to pair up with The Golden Goddess in the WWE. But since the duo are in a similar content business, they’ve recently partnered up for an exciting collaboration shoot recently.

“It Was Never My Passion,” Lacey Evans Rules Out Possible WWE Comeback

The duo was spotted on Instagram on a private yacht and they were ready for posing in their swimwear. Rose was flashing confidence in her chiseled body in a neon green bikini while Lacey Evans tried to match up to the former NXT champion donning a similar bikini in black. While nothing was revealed behind the pose, their fanbase must be excited to witness the project the two will be featured in.

Liv Morgan Spotted Training With Mandy Rose Ahead Of 2024 WWE Return

Mandy Rose had a remarkable resurgence in WWE NXT in 2021 in career after enjoying a record-setting reign with the WWE NXT Women’s championship. However, she was released in December 2022 for sharing non-PG content on her OnlyFans content platform. Since then, she has made more money and found bigger success.

Lacey Evans lost her passion for wrestling in the WWE

As for Lacey Evans, it was in August that her WWE deal ended with her final televised match coming on the June 23 episode of WWE SmackDown where she lost to Charlotte Flair in a singles contest. While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Star went through her WWE career and answered whether she has any pledge of coming back.

In the below comments, Lacey Evans made it clear she never considered WWE to be her passion and rather looked forward to coming back home from that place,

“I have had a lot [of offers], obviously, reach out. But I did WWE for seven years, and it was never my passion. That was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow Sports Entertainers that that is their passion, but I just knew. I went out there and did the best that I could and did my job. But I always looked forward to coming home.”