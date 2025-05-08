Times have drastically changed for the female WWE locker room in comparison to the heyday of Layla El at a point when the term Divas would be relevant. However, WWE has since promoted their women’s talents as much as they’d like to during the past several years as they have reached a position to be main-eventing shows at the blink of their eye.

At the forefront of most of the weekly television programming or pay-per-view events in the WWE, several women’s matches are always lined up on the match card, with some of them becoming the main-event of the entire show. However, when Layla El used to be a full-time competitor, WWE only used them mostly for eye-candy performances.

A woman wrestler would be preferred for anything other than wrestling in the ring back in the Divas era starting from 2008 to mid-2010s. Despite their will to feature more into action, Layla El mentioned something in a conversation with Busted Open Radio that a writer once disclosed to her, and that they admittedly were never up to the betterment of women’s wrestling.

“Even in, like, 2012 or 2011, when I was talking to a writer at the time, we were pitching ideas, this was after LayCool, the writer said to me, ‘Nah, they just tell us we don’t give a damn about the girls,'” Layla El made the shocking revelation. “That’s the truth, and it hurts.”

Layla El gives a shoutout to NXT’s role in preparing younger talents

The former WWE Divas Champion also noted WWE NXT division to be a “lifesaver” for any of the young WWE talents as it preps up the talents for the difficult course on the road on the main roster unlike their experience when they had to thrive into the competition without much beforehand experience. In that way, Layla El thinks that NXT is suitable to kick-start any young career.

“I used to watch talent come up, and it was basically everyone’s watching to see are they going to sink or are they going to swim…To watch now and to see the characters already produced, everything, so when they come up to the main roster they should fly.”

In the end, Layla El affirmed that despite the all drawbacks from the WWE Divas era, she and her colleagues put up valiant efforts to make themselves relevant enough for the wrestling audience. As such, she firmly believes to have created a division that worked as a stepping stone for the women’s Evolution in the WWE to elevate the female talents.