Rhea Ripley often appears unfiltered when it comes to interviews and promo sessions, as her personality is totally different from most of the others in the female locker room. Possessing a muscular physique, she’s even comfortable going toe-to-toe with her male colleagues, as seen in the past, and she’s worried while giving honest opinions about some of them.

Hollywood Celebrity Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls recently had Rhea Ripley as his guest, and he asked the top WWE Superstar to name three of her favorite WWE personas. In reply, Triple H, CM Punk, and The Miz were name-dropped. While Triple H was mentioned as his idol, Miz was resonated for being loved for his exceptional behavioral actions.

“I had three main ones growing up. It was Triple H, which is now my boss, so absolutely wild,” Rhea Ripley stated.

“He’s done so much in WWE, and now he’s literally running it. Then there’s The Miz. I love The Miz. I don’t know if it was his cocky demeanor? He’s so funny. He’s so comfortable being a dickhead, and I love that. Then obviously, CM Punk as well. He’s finally back with WWE, which is amazing. It’s so wild to have him there.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Rhea Ripley will seemingly be with the WWE until 2029

Rhea Ripley has her best buddy in the WWE in the form of Damian Priest. Coming into the main roster as contemporaries, they also got to be a part of Judgement Day to break into the championship picture. But Priest isn’t the only good buddy that she apparently has in the WWE locker room. Especially after Priest was sent to a different roster, she had to get along with suitable replacements, anyway.

Entering the WWE fold following her participation in the Mae Young Classic tournament, Rhea Ripley had her stay secured in the company until 2024. In the fall of that year, she had come to terms on a new contract with the global sports entertainment brand, owned by Endeavor. The new contract will be for 5 more years, which should lock her stay in the WWE until 2029, alongside a considerable rise in the perks.

A Grand Slam champion on her own rights in the WWE across the NXT, now vanquished NXT UK, Raw, and SmackDown brands, Rhea Ripley appears to be a cornerstone figure in the female WWE roster who will seemingly be ruling the roost for years to follow.