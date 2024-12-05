WWE’s women’s roster was going through a downward phase when stars like Layla and Michelle McCool carried things in the Divas division, turning out to be standouts of their own. The two acted as a dominant tag team force for more than a year, combinedly known as Laycool. Given their chemistry, WWE Universe wanted to see a reunion between the two which is yet to happen.

During an interview on the No Name Wrestling Podcast, Layla recently opened up about her thoughts on the reunion. It was mentioned by her that she wasn’t initially open to a WWE return, especially after hanging up her boots for good almost a decade ago but now, she would love to team up with McCool again in the current circumstances.

As such, Layla previously turned down WWE’s offer to make a comeback to the all-star women’s Royal Rumble match in 2022 due to the same reasons. However, the stance for the women’s champion has since changed as she emphasized that it would be a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to make the Laycool reunion happen. Rather, she would relish the chance to reunite with her former best friend, especially given their strong fan support during their heyday.

“Absolutely. Before I get too old and I can’t come back and do anything, yeah, one more time,” Layla confessed.

“I would honestly come back to do a LayCool reunion. If that is possible and that is something that could happen, why not? It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time.” (image courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Interestingly, Michelle McCool also noticed this interview and tweeted the following about this, “Music to my ears & that couldn’t make me happier!”

Michelle McCool wasn’t originally planned to team up with Layla

It was also revealed in the conversation that the pairing with Michelle McCool wasn’t the original plan. Initially, WWE had wanted Michelle to team up with Alicia Fox, the first black WWE Divas Champion as part of a “mean girls” storyline. Replacing Fox, Layla was brought in as a temporary addition to keep Michelle and Mickie James apart in the storyline until their pay-per-view match.

Michelle McCool had made occasional appearances on WWE programming in Royal Rumble matches in the past but Layla stayed away since her time with the company was over in 2015. She currently holds the pledge to enter a Royal Rumble match and time will tell if WWE is interested in getting her back on TV.