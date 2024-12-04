Dealing with a traumatic phase, Nikki Bella went missing from public over the past couple of months which is unusual for a celebrity like her. Being an overly public figure, her personal life was featured on TV reality series and even her wedding itself had a spin-off series. Unfortunately, those good times came to an end in August after a volatile physical situation broke out in her Napa Valley home.

Since then, multiple instances have been reported that led Nikki Bella and her former husband Artem Chigvintsev to move into the court. However, they managed to evade a trial set to commence in December after entering a divorce settlement in November. In light of the peace treaty, the celebrity reality TV star returned to her podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, and opened her heart out.

After remaining silent for some time, Nikki Bella opened up on her devastating mental state around the divorce situation. She tried her best not to get too emotional despite seeing her family fall apart in front of her eyes. She mentioned herself to be heartbroken in such a stage where she maintained distance from social media to protect her son Matteo.

“I disconnected from social media, from the world, and I just knew that I needed to disconnect because first things first, I’m a mom and my son’s protection and privacy is the most important. So I was gonna do whatever it took for that most importantly, and then just needing space for healing,” Nikki Bella stated.

Nikki Bella never saw the tough phase incoming in her personal life

Moving on in the conversation, Nikki Bella added that the latest bygone phase has been tough for her as she built a life for herself that crumbled down and never she had expected that to happen. As such, her love story had a troubled ending and she had no other way but to accept the fact,

“I’ve been heartbroken. Sad. You know, you dream of having this family and you have this incredible love and it just goes the other way. And you go from having a great love story to having a terrible one.”

The reported incident on August 29 led to Nikki Bella’s ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest following an allegation of a domestic battery incident. Following the arrest, the 41-year-old former WWE Superstar also filed for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and their son.

In a countermeasure, Chigvintsev’s attorney provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. Later, no charges were pressed against Chigvintsev due to lack of evidence.