All Elite Wrestling is hiring talents with different multitudes in recent times including the likes of Harley Cameron or Mariah May, somebodies who are yet to prove their wrestling skills to the world. Speaking of these two, they are admittedly best of friend with each other since their Japan days and they’re also happy to have found each other in the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Harley Cameron recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to share her joy of having Mariah May by her side in AEW. She also remembered a match with her from Japan days,

“I’m so happy [May is] here. She’s one of my best, best friends in the entire world — probably my best friend. We actually met at WrestleCon two years ago, and this was before she’d gone to Japan, and I had had one match.”

Harley Cameron reveals how she started getting along with Mariah May

Harley Cameron also stated that she was at a convention to start building her brand in wrestling when she saw May and started a conversation with her. After talking for a few minutes, the two became friends in a rapid fashion. The two latter also shared an opportunity for a modeling job in Canada which made them even closer friends and they also stayed in touch.

“We hung out a little bit that weekend and kind of shared stories about our goals and aspirations,” Harley Cameron continued. “Neither of us, at the time, had the ability to work in America properly. … We had to volunteer a lot. We were like, ‘Let’s manifest that we’re gonna be working in America, we’re gonna be signed, we’re gonna be together, and we’re gonna start a tag team.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

During the November 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May appeared to speak with RJ City backstage, where he introduced her as the newest member of the roster which also marked her debut in the company. The newbie noted how she has envisioned her career to that of Toni Storm which quickly started an alliance for her with the veteran.

As for Harley Cameron, she was originally slated for a debut in the WWE since she was on good terms with Scarlett. She was first offered an opportunity to appear on AEW Dark in a match against Willow Nightingale in July 2022 after which All Elite Wrestling signed her to a contract.