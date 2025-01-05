Liv Morgan wasn’t even in the WWE picture when 2024 kicked off and many doubted that her career in the company could be in jeopardy after she was arrested last December. Overcoming all the odds, she came back to the WWE had multiple failed attempts to win the women’s world championship. Ultimately, she won the gold and ruled the roost to the women’s roster of the red brand.

In the latest, WWE’s veteran superstar Natalya Neidhart spoke highly of the WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. In a social media post, Nattie responded to a clip of Liv Morgan speaking in WWE Die Woche and credited the champion working at The Dungeon 2.0 with herself and her husband TJ Wilson for her in-ring innovation. The hard work put up by her was highly praised.

“Liv is our Dungeon OG. She comes in, works her ass off and also gives back to other up and coming wrestlers in our ring,” Natalya wrote about Liv Morgan. “We’ve come up with lots of cool ideas but we find a lot of inspiration putting the work in-and getting one percent better one day at a time. It all adds up and she’s proof of that.”

Liv Morgan had her ups and downs en route to a championship win

Liv Morgan became the WWE Women’s World Champion after she defeated Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia. But her journey to winning the title was filled with lots of road blockage. She was inches away from winning the Battle Royal for the vacant Women’s World Championship this past April.

Before that bout, Liv Morgan also ended up being the runner-up in both the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble. Plus, she was also the last woman to be pinned in the 2024 women’s Elimination Chamber matchup. In light of those previous failures, Morgan also bragged about being the winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble matchup if not she was the champion. With Dominik and Raquel Rodriguez being her backup, there’s hardly anyone who could topple her from the ongoing reign.