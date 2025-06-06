Acting came naturally to Liv Morgan, which already led her to move beyond her WWE in-ring character for a couple of roles on TV shows in the past. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2025 that she received the platform to showcase her talents in a proper mainstay Hollywood project. Upon taking a hiatus from a packed WWE schedule, she took a tour to Japan for the filming and returned with an impressive outcome.

Reportedly, the former two-time WWE Women’s World Champion had only produced glowing reviews of her performance upon the completion of her schedule for Takashi Miike’s “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” in Japan. According to PWInsider, the source connected to the film production said that Liv Morgan “absolutely crushed” her first dramatic role, where she played a movie character other than her wrestling persona.

Sources told PWI that the top WWE Superstar was a natural on set and was able to easily transition from the professional wrestling scene to filming. The outlet was also told that Liv Morgan blew everyone away with her work ethic, including experienced names in the movie industry. That being said, it’s safe to assume that more movie offers should be waiting for her in the future.

Liv Morgan filmed Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo as the reigning tag champ in WWE

As mentioned above, Liv Morgan has previous experience in Hollywood as she has been featured on the “Chucky” television series and in other short movie roles such as “The Kill Room.” But the reports affirm that a meatier role would be waiting for her in “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” movie where she plays a kidnapped politician’s daughter who the main characters in the film are searching for.

Before taking off to Japan for the filming, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Raw during the April 21 episode which went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night.

Since Liv Morgan’s hiatus from Monday Night Raw was a short one, WWE didn’t strip her with the tag team gold but rather allowed her to continue with the record-making title reign with Raquel who herself is a five-time tag champion having another reign with Aliyah in 2021.