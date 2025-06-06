In the first quarter of 2025, Saraya announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling after spending more than two years with the company. The news, which was exclusively out on Entertainment Weekly, came just a day after the former WWE star known as Paige announced a brand new podcast venture, Rulebreakers With Saraya, amid a promotion spree for her memoir, and it did end up shocking a lot of people in the pro-wrestling circuit.

Ever since that AEW departure, many fans have questioned if Saraya would be interested in returning to WWE. In response, the former Divas Champion has always responded in an affirmative manner, although she did clarify that it’s not happening in the quickest manner as she has duties with her podcast and other projects, including filming of a movie.

For the time being, Saraya hopes to stay away from the squared circle, but she still has hopes of stepping back into the ring in the near future. It’s uncertain if she has been in talks with the WWE, but she’s about to begin training with her former Total Divas co-star Natalya Neidhart to get rid of ring rust and transition into the best shape of her career in case the WWE return takes place.

Natalya appeared in an interview session with WrestleBinge, and she stated that she’d love to see the 32-year-old former WWE talent return to the company. As such, she wants Saraya to show some determination from back in the days to move back into her dominant old-NXT persona. Plus, the Queen of Harts also admittedly has unfinished business with her.

“I was like, you know if you bring your heart and you bring your work ethic and you’re ready to sweat, like I would love the chance to get in the ring with her.” Natalya Neidhart stated about Saraya’s possible return to WWE. “I would love to see Paige come back and train with me, and then of course I would love to work with Paige again in WWE one day. We have a lot of unfinished business.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

There’s no confirmed update on whether Saraya is WWE-bound in 2025, but if that happens, then it would be the first time in almost seven years that she would be back on live television. While she served as the SmackDown general manager in 2018, her last TV match in the promotion was against Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match on WWE Raw in 2017.