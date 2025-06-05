Coming out of the latest episode of WWE NXT, news went viral about a person accused of stalking Liv Morgan, reportedly being arrested outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Updates from @NXTwithNajee, host of the WHIP podcast and a regular attendee of WWE NXT events, gave some updates from the arrest that unfolded on Tuesday evening, noting that someone had been taken into custody and bags of evidence were also collected against him. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp later reported that WWE contacted concerned authorities after they learned about the situation.

“Liv Morgan’s stalker was arrested. WWE had been made aware of the situation and called in authorities,” wrote Sapp in an update on his social media handle.

Now, contradictory reports are coming out of the arrest situation as the official updates from the Police suggest that no link was found to Liv Morgan. The later reports suggested that the arrest was made based on trespassing and even a possible fight outside the building. Law enforcement also confirmed what really went down late Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida, at WWE PC.

According to a new statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the person arrested was identified to be 41-year-old Shawn Chan. He had nothing to do with Liv Morgan or WWE, directly. Deputies say Chan was taken into custody because of an outstanding burglary warrant from a different county.

“On June 3, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies made contact with Shawn Chan outside of the WWE Performance Center located at 5055 Forsyth Commerce Rd.,” the statement reads. “Chan had an outstanding warrant for burglary from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.”

Liv Morgan performed on this week’s WWE Raw

That being said, Liv Morgan’s fans would be assured that no one was there at the PC with ill-intention toward her. This past Monday night on Raw, she competed in a triple-threat Money in the Bank qualifier against Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer, with Vaquer winning the match and thereby, earning a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Liv Morgan paid tribute to her recently released Judgment Day stablemate Carlito by keeping his name on her boots during the match. Her beau, Dominik, also wore Carlito’s shirt during a backstage segment on Raw. The two lovebirds aren’t scheduled to be on this weekend’s Money in the Bank PLE in Los Angeles.