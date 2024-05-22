Before moving into an injury hiatus in mid-2023, Liv Morgan was one of the most natural babyface female figures in the women’s locker room of the WWE. She was over with the fans so much that even an incident of police arrest due to drug possession didn’t turn out to be a fatal one for her. Fans rather supported her so much that her WWE career remained unaffected.

Since her comeback at the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2024, Liv Morgan has the determination to become a top-tier WWE Superstar and do something remarkable. Previously, she solidified her status as one of the most successful and respected female performers in who now possesses some serious championship goals.

Ex WWE Diva Brie Bella “Would Love To Get In The Ring” In A Part-Time Role

Liv Morgan already has plans after the WWE release eventually happens

Liv Morgan also recently shared her plans for retirement from WWE which involves her aspiration to become a serious actor. In a recent episode of Open Thoughts, Liv Morgan discussed her goal of achieving a future in Hollywood. She sounded thankful for already getting involved in some outside WWE projects as she looks forward to having some more,

“I’d like to try to. I’ve been fortunate enough to do some projects outside of WWE in TV and film and I definitely think that is likely to be my next step, use my platform while I have it so when I eventually get future endeavored, I already have my foot in the door here. It’s definitely something I’m working on but who knows, we’ll see.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“She Would Fart In The Ring All The Time,” Liv Morgan Exposes Current WWE Superstar

For the time being, Liv Morgan is focused on winning the Women’s World Championship from Becky Lynch as the duo is set to collide at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event, this weekend in Saudi Arabia. This is something that is being promoted as a revenge tour for the 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank match winner.

The previous Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title after suffering an injury during a backstage angle involving Liv Morgan on the April 15 episode of Raw. Afterward, Becky won the title even after Ripley successfully defended it successfully against Lynch at WrestleMania 40 Night One.