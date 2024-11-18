Liv Morgan is enjoying the best phase of her WWE career with the women’s world championship by her side but the fear of dropping the title remains intact with a possible Money in the Bank cash-in opportunity looming around herself. For almost five months now, Tiffany Stratton has still holding the briefcase, waiting for the perfect opportunity to utilize the prized possession into a championship reign.

Over the past few months, Tiffany Stratton has frequently teased cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on her teammate WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and also on Liv Morgan by appearing on Raw. In recent weeks, she has also hinted at stealing the latter’s boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. Now, she received a warning from the reigning world champion.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely at ComplexCon, Liv Morgan was asked to respond to Tiffany going after her boyfriend alongside her precious championship. Being a heel figure on WWE TV, the champion showed mutual respect for the 2024 Miss Money in the Bank winner. But then she advised Tiffy-time to come over on Raw to try her luck on the already possessed exclusive things.

“Tiffy Time, Ms. Money in the Bank, I don’t actually not like you,” Liv Morgan said. “I actually kind of like you and respect you in a way, Nd I appreciate your work ethic.”

“But please, please, please just listen to me. If you’re ever gonna listen to me, if you’re ever gonna trust anything that I say, please let it be this. Stay away from me and my Women’s World Championship, and stay away from Dominik, and I mean that wholeheartedly, 100%, with every fiber of my being.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Tiffany Stratton already hinted stealing Dominik from Liv Morgan

During the go-home Crown Jewel episode of WWE Smackdown, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan collided in a heated promo segment. This came as a preview of things for their championship match scheduled for Crown Jewel over the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship.

Tiffany Stratton also entered the scene on WWE Smackdown, hinting that “Tiffy Time” might arrive at Crown Jewel via a Money in the Bank contract cash-in. She surprisingly concluded the promo saying that when she would cash in on Liv Morgan then Dominik Mysterio might come alongside, joking that she could use a bit of “dirty” in her life.