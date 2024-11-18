The process of filling up the annual Iron Survivor Challenge match will continue on this coming weekly episode of WWE NXT. In the latest, WWE took to its social media account to announce multiple qualifying matches set for tomorrow night’s episode to determine participants for Iron Survivor Challenge.

From the women’s side, Zaria will get a shot to earn her spot at the annual Iron Survivor Challenge match when she competes against Wren Sinclair on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT in a qualifier. Zaria is coming off a big tag team match win at the NXT 2300 show, a tribute to the ECW promotion.

On behalf of her team, Zaria pinned the reigning WWE NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez on that night in the main event tag team match on behalf of her team which earned her an automatic championship match opportunity, anyway.

WWE Smackdown: Face-To-Face Segment And US Title Tournament Match Set For November 22 Episode

Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer is the second qualifier announced for the WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge from the women’s division. In what appears to be the second-only singles TV match of her WWE TV career, Vaquer will get the chance to move into the Iron Survivor Challenge match and possibly have a showdown against her current tag team partner Giulia.

Last week, Giulia and Vaquer shared a staredown to indicate a future physical confrontation in the ring following their win in a tag team match against Meta Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Giulia’s qualifying match is yet to be announced while Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe from the men’s side will go down, this week.

Saturday Night’s Main Event: Spoiler on WWE Specials Before Royal Rumble 2025

WWE NXT November 19 match card

WWE NXT November 19 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently announced match card for the weekly show is given below,

– NXT Championship number-one contender’s match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland [Chase U must disband if Chase loses; Winner faces Trick Williams at Deadline]

– Karmen Petrovic & Ashante Adonis vs. Brinley Reece & Dion Lennox

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker