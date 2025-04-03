Being a workhorse on WWE television, Liv Morgan has relentlessly been performing in matches over the past several months. Showing her commitment to the squared circle, she let herself beat up on multiple occasions to put over multiple other top female star powers, something the WWE officials were impressed with. But there’s one wrestling persona who’s not a fan of this aspect.

During his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the legendary wrestling manager (FKA Zeb Colter in WWE) reminded that Liv Morgan is a beautiful woman and that kind of violence doesn’t necessarily help the WWE to sell their product or tickets,

“Well, first of all, Liv Morgan’s a good-looking woman. She’s a very nice, attractive woman, and as far as me, I wanna see them in the ring but I don’t wanna see them all messed up. If somebody said, ‘What about the women bleeding?’ I would have said, ‘No, hell no. We don’t need to do that.’ I don’t think that sells you any tickets.”

Liv Morgan came out all bruised after 2025 Elimination Chamber

These comments come after Liv Morgan recently showed off scars from her brutal Street Fight with Rhea Ripley at an untelevised WWE event in Germany during the company’s United Kingdom tour. This was followed up with an unforgettable Elimination Chamber night where Bianca Belair’s hair-whip left the former women’s world champion with a bruised mid-section.

Continuing discussions on the topic, Mantell further believed that although Liv Morgan has emerged to be a top WWE star and a member of The Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, those beatdowns and bruises on her could produce something positive at the box office.

“You know half your audience is female, and I don’t think the females—even though Liv Morgan, they may not like her—but I don’t think they want to see her beat down like that with scars all over,” Mantell further stated. “A scar on a woman is one of the worst things she can have, especially her face, so I never was a fan of that.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

After having a career year in 2024, Liv Morgan failed to go into Wrestlemania 41 as the reigning WWE women’s world champion after dropping the belt to Rhea Ripley in January. She also wasn’t able to win the women’s Elimination Chamber match but her efforts from the match haven’t gone unnoticed.

Starting the match with Naomi, Liv Morgan spent the most amount of time inside the Elimination Chamber structure during the 2025 edition and expectedly suffered a lot of bruises during this brutal outing. Upon posting a photo following that outing, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised her determination to be on top of her game.