Over the past few years, Stephanie McMahon has minimized her timeframe on WWE TV as an on-screen talent. She is mostly known for her backstage and on-screen executive roles, and as a brand ambassador for the company, until her father was in charge. However, she also has another identity as a talent inside the ring.

Although not possessing the best of in-ring work as a female wrestler, Stephanie McMahon does have a brief experience in the ring, with one reign as the reigning WWE Women’s Champion. She also has her own Wrestlemania moment, performing in a memorable tag team match with her tag team partner for life.

Back in 2018, Stephanie McMahon made her WrestleMania debut as a performer at Wrestlemania 34 alongside her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, competing in a tag team bout against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and the then-debuting Ronda Rousey in the WWE. During an episode of What’s Your Story, she recalled her training experience that led up to the premium live event.

“My WrestleMania moment was when I teamed with Paul against Ronda [Rousey] and Kurt [Angle]. There are two Olympians and my husband, who is one of the GOATs, and me,” Stephanie McMahon said. “Who doesn’t fit in the ring in this match? When I tell you it is the hardest I’ve ever trained in my life, I trained like three days a week for months, I was beaten and bruised. I was doing everything I could.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Triple H kept Stephanie McMahon under observation for Wrestlemania match

Stephanie McMahon added that those training sessions were so intense that she would have to tune into virtual corporate WWE meetings while working out on the treadmill. Also, there were times that she had to appear at such meetings with bruised elbows being iced. Also, Triple H kept her in full observation during the entire lead-up process, and all she wanted to do was to make him feel proud of her.

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey emerged victorious in their tag battle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34 after Rousey forced McMahon to tap out with her vicious arm-bar submission hold. The night after Rousey offered a follow-up beatdown on her, leading WWE’s medical team to check on her for damage to arm.