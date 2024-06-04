Ever since planting the passionate kiss on Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan remained the talk of the town within the WWE Universe. After keeping the fans buzzing about that kiss for a few days, the women’s world champion was back on the flagship show to continue that angle further, trying to get closer to Dom-Dom. The efforts continued even after the June 3 episode was over.

Liv Morgan continued her mind games and advances towards Dominik Mysterio as she took to her X handle and dropped a photo of herself blowing another kiss to Dominik’s poster on a WWE production truck. She also made a bold claim with the caption, “I kissed a boy and I liked it.”

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Tries To Get Closer To Dominik Mysterio On June 3 Episode

I kissed a boy and I liked it 🤭 pic.twitter.com/StICgidp5l — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 4, 2024

Furthermore, Dominik Mysterio took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video, revealing that Liv Morgan blew up his notification feed by liking whatever he had posted, “Really😒? @yaonlylivvonce”

Amid all this chaos, the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace took to Twitter and commented on a WWE tweet to hype up the situation. Grace made it clear that she wanted to see the Custody of Dominik ladder match. Almost two decades ago, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero once faced each other in a ladder match for the custody of Dominik Mysterio. This time around, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan would be the two opponents as his on-screen lovers,

“… if this doesn’t end in a custody of Dominik ladder match, what are we even doing here?”

… if this doesn’t end in a custody of Dominik ladder match, what are we even doing here? https://t.co/IjjFsOk6En — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 4, 2024

Dominik helped Liv Morgan to become Women’s World Champion

We will have to wait and see how WWE will continue to book Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s storyline in the following weeks. But the ongoing saga is definitely hyping things up for an eventual return of Rhea Ripley who’d be furious, per the storyline. Plus, it was Liv herself who injured her in a backstage attack to make her go away from the scene for a while.

In her absence, Liv Morgan ended up becoming the Women’s World Champion by defeating Becky Lynch at the Saudi Arabia premium live event King & Queen of the Ring from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah. She owed the win to Dominik as he passed on a chair to the ring, a move that allowed her to plant Becky with a DDT onto it.