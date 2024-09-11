Given her success in the WWE, this year, Liv Morgan can certainly be touted as the most successful female wrestler on the roster, for the time being. With her championship reign going strong with the Judgment Day stable by her side, she certainly hopes to extend that reign as much as possible.

Moving one step forward, and showcasing her heel on-screen character in the WWE, Liv Morgan recently shared a post on Twitter and thereby claimed that she’s the greatest women’s world champion of all time. The reason behind the proclamation was also stated as she’s retired Becky Lynch from competition (in kayfabe) and ended Rhea Ripley’s undefeated streak.

“Just a reminder …. I ended Rhea Ripley’s undefeated streak and I single-handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.” Liv Morgan continued. “I’m also the hottest.”

“The Back Of My Knee Has Been Bothering,” WWE’s Mandy Rose Comments On Latest Injury

I’m also the hottest https://t.co/zcQ7jct43t — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2024

Liv Morgan possesses a big accolade against Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan won her first championship in the WWE at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat the Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in the process. Around a month later, she also defeated Rousey to retain the title at Summerslam.

Via these two wins in her career, there was a point when Liv Morgan ended up becoming the first WWE Superstar to have pinned Ronda Rousey on two consecutive occasions. The two stars crossed paths again in 2023 as Liv teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank 2023.

WWE Raw: Emerging Star Power Out Of Action; Removed From Active Roster

In the latest, Liv Morgan was in attendance at this week’s Raw to continue her beef with Rhea Ripley. A rematch between the two was announced for the Women’s World Championship at Bad Blood after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley and helped her adversary retain the women’s world title at SummerSlam.

Ripley was able to get her revenge on the latest romantic couple in the WWE at Bash in Berlin when she defeated both of them alongside Damian Priest in a mixed tag team action. Now, she’s coming again after the Women’s World Championship.