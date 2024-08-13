Back at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship. Then on the very next episode of Monday Night Raw, she first defended against Lynch in a steel cage match. On both these occasions, Dominik inadvertently helped her in winning while his original intention was to prevent her from securing the W.

This started a romantic sage between the two which took a dramatic turn on the WWE Raw May 27 episode after Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio to take things to the next level. A lot has happened between the two since then including a recent episode of WWE’s flagship show where Dom again inadvertently ended up helping the champion to continue with her title reign against Zelina Vega.

Liv Morgan And Dominik Receive “High Marks” From WWE Officials For On-Screen Chemistry

The on-screen couple has also been featured in mixed tag team matches and in several comprising positions before Rhea Ripley finally returned to the scene to put a halt to it. But in the meantime, Liv Morgan went on to become perhaps the most discussed WWE Superstar during the post-Wrestlemania XL season as she also toppled the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in terms of Google searches.

CJ Perry praises Liv Morgan for character work during romantic angle with Dominik

This certainly showcases the efforts and dedication the WWE Superstars put up to portray her on-screen character on Raw. During an interview with USA Today, CJ Perry praised the work ethic of Liv Morgan, stating that the multi-time WWE Women’s World Champion had been a perfect fit in her current role,

“She’s in the perfect casting. She’s an incredible worker, she’s an incredible athlete. At the end of the day, professional wrestling is scripted television, where we want to believe what you’re doing is real, and she’s the hot girl. We love her. Those are exciting stories to tell on television. Women need to be represented, and yes, we are different than men.”

For those who don’t know, Liv Morgan is the best friend of CJ Perry FKA Lana in the WWE and the duo is highly acquainted with each other’s work. While the former tries to constantly elevate her career to the next level in the WWE, the latter will try to be back on the WWE fold now that she’s over with her AEW career as admitted during the same interview.