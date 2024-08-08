Becky Lynch has been a massive inspiration to many in the professional wrestling circuit and Lyra Valkyria appears to be one of those names. Coming from Ireland, it wasn’t an easy task for her to build a reputation on her own, especially at a time when the women’s evolution was yet to begin. But she did the unthinkable and eventually went on to be the first women’s Wrestlemania main event match winner.

As a veteran, Becky Lynch is also paving the way for her fellow countrywoman Lyra Valkyria to score big in the mainstay league. After helping her to put over in a big way at the NXT scene, the two already shared backstage moments on Raw and we can certainly hope these two to share the ring in the future. For the time being, Becky’s influences will help the newbie to progress further in her career.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Lyra Valkyria credited Becky to be a major influence in her professional wrestling career in the first place. She shared how watching her in those early days in the WWE including her infamous Irish dancing debut made her realize that someone from Ireland could have the ability to score it big in the wrestling world.

“She’s been massively influential to me. She was the reason I started. Just seeing her doing her Irish dancing that she’s now very vocally very ashamed of,” Lyra Valkyria stated.

“Honestly, seeing her do that made me realize: ‘Irish person, oh my God, how did she get there?!’”

Lyra Valkyria Never Imagined Winning WWE NXT Women’s Title From Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria remembers her first meeting with Becky Lynch

During the interview, Lyra Valkyria also recalled her first meeting with Becky Lynch which happened when the latter was home filming for her WWE 24 documentary. She added that meeting her idol in person was an overwhelming experience for her and it was her approachable nature of hers that made a long-lasting impression,

“She came home to the gym that I train in and that was my first time meeting her and I got quite overwhelmed at the time. It’s not like we were instantly pals but she made it very clear she was there to help the next generation and was massively on board with being there for whoever was following behind her.”

In late 2023, Becky Lynch returned to NXT for a brief run with the women’s title. Then at Night One of Halloween Havoc, Lyra Valkyria ended up pinning her to start her maiden title run in the company. It turned out to be an unbelievable moment for the emerging star power of the WWE as she gained the title by defeating her idol and one of the greatest of all time.