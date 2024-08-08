Back in 2022, Liv Morgan briefly possessed the gimmick of “Queen of Extreme” after ending her first solo title run on Smackdown. At the Extreme Rules premium live event of that year, she unsuccessfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match to learn the tidbits about using weapons in this type of No-DQ environment in the WWE.

It appeared that the learnings proved her to be extremely beneficial in a real-life incident as her house caught on fire and she knew how to utilize an extinguisher from that Extreme Rules match. On an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan detailed the series of events that unfolded after the fire erupted from her kitchen oven, thanks to her former WWE colleague CJ Perry FKA Lana.

“In typical CJ fashion, she hit broil instead of bake. I don’t know if y’all know what broil is, but broil is like fire. Pretty much, my oven went on fire, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ I know I have a fire extinguisher, and I only know how to use a fire extinguisher because of Extreme Rules 2022,” Liv Morgan elaborated.

“I swear, in that moment, you don’t even know. I’m like, ‘Thank you wrestling.’ So I put out the oven fire and then it burst into flames again. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.” So I put out the fire again.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry had a hilarious aftermath kitchen fire incident

Once the fire was successfully put out, Liv Morgan noted that she and Perry were occupied with cleaning up the fire extinguisher residue that spread across the kitchen floor. To accomplish their task in hand, the two even scrubbed the respective floor tiles with toothbrushes in a hilarious experience. In the end, no damage was done and the duo remembers this as a funny incident only.

Liv Morgan rose to the occasion by winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the 2022 Money in the Bank premium live event after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract over Ronda Rousey on the same night of winning it. After a controversial successful title defense at Summerslam over Rousey, the two squared off in a rematch at Extreme Rules where Rousey regained the title by passing out Morgan.